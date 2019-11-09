Generation Z taunts old-timers with ‘OK boomer’ jibe

CALL it an eye-roll from the “snowflakes” to the old-timers they blame for climate change and student debt. “OK boomer” is the new rallying cry for Generation Z, and the meme-friendly putdown is suddenly everywhere.

“The reason it’s resonating so well with Gen Z kids right now is that it’s such a simple, short response, and it’s not aggressive,” explains 18-year-old Nina Kasman, who sells “OK boomer” goods on Redbubble.com.