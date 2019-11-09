Generation Z taunts old-timers with ‘OK boomer’ jibe

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 9 Nov 2019 3:20PM · 0 Comments

'OK boomer' is becoming the retort of choice for Gen Z kids exasperated with the views of their elders and is fuelling countless memes on video app TikTok, emblazoning hoodies and T-shirts. – Shannon O'Connor pic, November 9, 2019.

CALL it an eye-roll from the “snowflakes” to the old-timers they blame for climate change and student debt. “OK boomer” is the new rallying cry for Generation Z, and the meme-friendly putdown is suddenly everywhere.

“The reason it’s resonating so well with Gen Z kids right now is that it’s such a simple, short response, and it’s not aggressive,” explains 18-year-old Nina Kasman, who sells “OK boomer” goods on Redbubble.com.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments