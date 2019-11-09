Facebook sorry after black workers complain of bias
FACEBOOK apologised yesterday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post.
The post shared at Medium by a “FB Blind” profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white colleagues and the human resources department.
