French ex-model accuses Polanski of raping her as a teen

Published on 9 Nov 2019 12:40PM

Roman Polanski has been accused of sexual assault by numerous other women, most of whom say they were minors when the violations occurred. – EPA pic, November 9, 2019.

A FRENCH former model and actress yesterday accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, whose new film on the persecution of French Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus premieres next week, of raping her in a Swiss ski resort when she was a teenager.

It is the latest accusation against the 86-year-old Polish-born director who fled to France in 1978 from the US after admitting the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

