China jails drug-smuggling former Japan politician

A COURT in southern China today sentenced a former Japanese politician to life imprisonment for attempting to smuggle out of the country drugs hidden in the soles of platform shoes.

Takuma Sakuragi, 76, was caught at an airport in 2013 with 3.29kg of methamphetamine hidden in the handle of his suitcase and in the soles of “women’s foam sandals” inside the bag, according to a report published on an official court website.