Alibaba eyes US$15 billion Hong Kong IPO

CHINESE online retail titan Alibaba hopes to raise up to US$15 billion (RM62 billion) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, said a report today, in what would be the city’s biggest listing in nine years.
The share sale by Asia’s biggest company would also come as Hong Kong authorities battle months of sometimes violent protests that have dented the financial hub’s economy and reputation.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments