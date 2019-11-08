Ukraine foes to pull back troops ahead of Russia summit
UKRAINE’S army and Kremlin-backed separatists are set today to complete the last phase of a troop pullback in the war-torn east in a key step towards a high-stakes summit with Russia.
The long-awaited move is a precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
