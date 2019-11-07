Brazil lifts ban on sugarcane farming in Amazon

Published on 7 Nov 2019

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on sugarcane farming in the country's Amazon and Pantanal tropical wetlands, which environmentalists say threatens the ecologically vulnerable region. - EPA pic, November 7, 2019.

BRAZILIAN President Jair Bolsonaro cancelled a ban on sugarcane farming in the country’s Amazon and Pantanal tropical wetlands yesterday, a move that environmentalists say threatens the ecologically vulnerable regions.

The ban on the crop, which Brazil uses to make ethanol, had been put in place under a 2009 decree, which Bolsonaro and his economic and agriculture ministers overturned.

