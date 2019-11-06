Let Human Resources Ministry handle foreign workers, says Latheefa

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 11:35PM

MACC chief Latheefa Koya says many foreign workers come to Malaysia with jobs supposedly lined up, only to find they don't exist. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 6, 2019.

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today revealed there is a lot of abuse of power, corruption and widespread exploitation involved in the hiring of foreign workers in the country.

Its chief commissioner, Latheefa Koya, said certain agents and individuals were taking advantage of foreign workers entering the country.

