Yapeim to collect RM40 million for B40 students

THE newly launched Dana Inspirasi Malaysia (Inspirasiku) under the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) aims to collect RM40 million to help students from the B40 group.
Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the initiative could provide assistance to almost 40,000 students from low-income families in their preparations to begin school and higher learning institutions.
