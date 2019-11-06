RM10.8 billion in unclaimed monies, says Finance Ministry

Published on 6 Nov 2019

Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah says a new online system to check unclaimed monies is currently undergoing a stress test. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 6, 2019.

AS at October 31 this year, unclaimed monies stood at RM10.862 billion, of which RM2.085 billion had been refunded, said Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said the remaining amount of RM6.932 billion of unclaimed monies are kept securely by the Accountant-General’s Department.

