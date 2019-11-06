Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights over 2-day strike
Published on 6 Nov 2019 11:59PM ·
LUFTHANSA said today it was scrapping 1,300 flights as German cabin crew pressed ahead with a two-day strike, plunging passengers into travel chaos amid an escalating row over pay and conditions.
“As a result of the strike, around 180,000 passengers will be affected by 1,300 flight cancellations,” the airline said in a statement after losing a last-minute court battle to halt the walkout.
