Papagomo’s attack caused soft tissue injury, Syed Saddiq tells court

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 8:16PM · 0 Comments

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says when he and his officers were surrounded outside the nomination centre, they were anxious, nervous and scared as they were outnumbered. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 6, 2019.

YOUTH and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman told the magistrates’ court in Kajang today that Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, had grabbed him by his left shoulder and neck causing “soft tissue injury” before saying “Kau bodoh (you are stupid)” in his ears during an incident in February this year.

Recounting the incident that occurred during nomination day for the Semenyih by-election, Syed Saddiq, 26, said he and three of his officers – Mohd Aizad Roslan, 38; Acting Sgt Mohd Amin Bacho, 41; and, Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi, 29 – were walking back his car parked outside the nomination centre.

