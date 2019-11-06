Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 9:30PM · 0 Comments

The internationally recognised Yemen government and Huthi rebels appear to be moving towards peace, after four years of civil war. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

RIYADH is in talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels in a bid to end the country’s civil war, a Saudi official said today in the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides.

The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal.

