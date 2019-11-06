Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says

RIYADH is in talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels in a bid to end the country’s civil war, a Saudi official said today in the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides.
The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments