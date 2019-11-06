Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election

A CYCLIST, who was fired after flipping the mid digit to US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, has been elected to local office in Virginia.
Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump’s Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.
