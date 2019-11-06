Lin Dan’s Olympic hopes fades after early tourney exit
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 6 Nov 2019 6:50PM ·
LIN Dan’s unlikely bid for a third Olympic gold suffered another blow today when he lost in the first round of the Fuzhou China Open to Chen Long.
The 36-year-old Lin, arguably the greatest badminton player of all time, won the first game 21-19 against his fellow Chinese.
