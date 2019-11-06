Xi, Macron unite on climate after US withdraws from Paris pact

CHINESE leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron declared today that the Paris climate pact was “irreversible”, showing a united front after Washington formally withdrew from the accord this week.
Major powers expressed regret and concern after President Donald Trump went ahead with the pullout from the Paris accord, despite mounting evidence of the reality and impact of climate change.
