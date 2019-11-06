Lost pup turns out to be a rare 100% dingo

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 5:30PM · 0 Comments

Dingo pup Wandi was mistaken for a dog when he was found in an Australian backyard but DNA samples revealed that he is in fact a purebred dingo. – AFP pic, November 6, 2019.

HE’S furry, playful, and has puppy eyes. It’s little wonder Wandi was mistaken for a dog when he was found in an Australian backyard – but DNA testing has confirmed he’s a rare 100% dingo.

The pup was discovered whimpering and alone in a country town in Victoria in August with talon marks on his back, leading to speculation it could have been dropped by a large bird of prey.

