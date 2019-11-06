Duterte critic accepts Philippine anti-drug post
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 6 Nov 2019 4:50PM ·
A FIERCE critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly anti-drug war accepted a top post today to help steer the campaign, pledging to halt killings of the innocent.
While critics said the appointment is an effort to tarnish an adversary, the move will put Leni Robredo in the cockpit of the internationally condemned crackdown.
