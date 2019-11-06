15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand’s south, says army
AT least fifteen people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said today, the latest incident in the 15-year bloody insurgency.
Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state.
