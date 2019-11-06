15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand’s south, says army

Published on 6 Nov 2019 4:10PM

Explosives disposal personnel combing the scene of a suspected militant attack in Thailand's southern Yala province in which at least 15 people were killed. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

AT least fifteen people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said today, the latest incident in the 15-year bloody insurgency.

Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state.

