Self-driving Uber car in fatal US crash ‘didn’t recognise jaywalker’

A SELF-DRIVING Uber car that struck and killed a woman in Arizona last year failed to recognise her as a pedestrian because she was jaywalking, said US transport regulators yesterday.
The woman had been crossing the street “at a location without a crosswalk; the system design did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians”, said the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a statement.
Comments