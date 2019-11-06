Self-driving Uber car in fatal US crash ‘didn’t recognise jaywalker’

Published on 6 Nov 2019

Uber has assured US transport regulators that its new system for self-driving vehicles will correctly recognise pedestrians, including jaywalkers. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

A SELF-DRIVING Uber car that struck and killed a woman in Arizona last year failed to recognise her as a pedestrian because she was jaywalking, said US transport regulators yesterday.

The woman had been crossing the street “at a location without a crosswalk; the system design did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians”, said the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a statement.

