Pro-Beijing politician wounded in Hong Kong knife attack

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 2:10PM · 0 Comments

Junius Ho this was campaigning in his constituency of Tuen Mun, a town on the outskirts of Hong Kong near the border with China, when he was attacked this morning. – AFP pic, November 6, 2019.

A FIREBRAND pro-Beijing politician in Hong Kong was wounded in a knife attack today, the latest tit-for-tat political violence to break out in a city engulfed by months of pro-democracy protests. 

Video posted online showed the moment the attack took place. 

