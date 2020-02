TWO police officers were killed and three others injured when a lorry crashed into them at a roadblock in Jalan Changong, Pasir Puteh, Seri Alam, this morning.

Seri Alam district police chief Ismail Dollah said Saifullah Mohamad, 32, from the Pasir Gudang station, and Mohamad Johari Rosli, 32, from the Taman Scientex station, died at the scene.