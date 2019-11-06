Trump calls for ‘war’ on cartels after Mormons killed in Mexico

PRESIDENT Donald Trump offered yesterday to help Mexico hunt the killers of nine Mormon women and children shot dead in a lawless border area – and said the United States stood ready to back its southern neighbor in a “war” on the drug cartels.

Gunmen ambushed the members of the LeBaron family – a large clan of Mormons who emigrated to Mexico in the late 19th century – on a rural road Monday between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, which border the United States.