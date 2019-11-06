Trump calls for ‘war’ on cartels after Mormons killed in Mexico

US President Donald Trump has offered to help Mexico in its 'war' against drug cartels after a convoy of Mormons with American citizenship were ambushed by the organised criminals near the US-Mexico border, killing 9. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

PRESIDENT Donald Trump offered yesterday to help Mexico hunt the killers of nine Mormon women and children shot dead in a lawless border area – and said the United States stood ready to back its southern neighbor in a “war” on the drug cartels.

Gunmen ambushed the members of the LeBaron family – a large clan of Mormons who emigrated to Mexico in the late 19th century – on a rural road Monday between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, which border the United States.

