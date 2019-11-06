No actual date, says Dr Mahathir on handover to Anwar
THERE is no set time for Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s handover of power to Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister reiterated in an interview with the Financial Times.
Dr Mahathir also agreed with the interviewer, Stefania Palma, that he is likely the only person who can run Malaysia right now.
