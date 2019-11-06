No actual date, says Dr Mahathir on handover to Anwar

Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he doesn’t want to repeat past mistakes in appointing successors to the prime minister’s post. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

THERE is no set time for Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s handover of power to Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister reiterated in an interview with the Financial Times.

Dr Mahathir also agreed with the interviewer, Stefania Palma, that he is likely the only person who can run Malaysia right now.

  • Come on. Just resign and be advisor to Anwar. What's the problem

    Posted 3 months ago by Adrian Tan

  • Millions who voted Anwar Ibrahim as leader of the change movement are waiting. I think the work is done, thank you and please hand over the reins to the real choice of Malaysians. I hope that DR M will stop delaying this as the longer he holds on to it, millions are wondering whether this democratic transition will take place or Anwar Ibrahim has become a victim of another ambush. It was wrong to charge, prosecute and vilify Anwar Ibrahim who is now found to be innocent of all charges. It is an ADMISSION THAT HIS IMPRISONMENT was politically motivated. I think Malaysians cannot forgive the previous junta for this-dismissal of judges, operation lallang etc. It is now time to look past all that and to rise up to a New Democratic Secular Malaysia. WE sincerely hope that Mahathir leave with dignity ( Malay dignity) and let the new take over power.

    Posted 3 months ago by James Lucas