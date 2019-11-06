At least 15 dead in southern Thai attacks

Published on 6 Nov 2019

Over the last 15 years, more than 7,000 people – mostly civilians – have been killed in southern Thailand's rebel insurgency. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

At LEAST 15 people were killed and another four injured in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, said an army spokesman today, the highest death toll in years.

The Malay-Muslim region has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people over the last 15 years.

