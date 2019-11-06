At least 15 dead in southern Thai attacks
Published on 6 Nov 2019 10:51AM ·
At LEAST 15 people were killed and another four injured in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, said an army spokesman today, the highest death toll in years.
The Malay-Muslim region has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people over the last 15 years.
