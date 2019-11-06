After Trump threat, US says committed to post-Brexit trade deal
6 Nov 2019
THE US and Britain remain committed to reaching a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement, said the White House yesterday, after President Donald Trump questioned whether such a deal is possible.
Last week, Trump warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the terms of the latter’s European Union divorce deal mean that “under certain aspects… you can’t trade” with the US.
