Trump Jr’s book lambasting the left a hit on Amazon
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 6 Nov 2019 8:50AM ·
DONALD Trump Jr yesterday released a provocative book that rails against his father’s opponents – and admitted that he has caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future.
In Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US, the president’s eldest son lets rip at the usual suspects: Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller and the mainstream media.
Comments