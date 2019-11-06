Trump Jr’s book lambasting the left a hit on Amazon

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 8:50AM · 0 Comments

Donald Trump Jr, the son of the US president, says he may consider running for office in the future. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

DONALD Trump Jr yesterday released a provocative book that rails against his father’s opponents – and admitted that he has caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future.

In Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US, the president’s eldest son lets rip at the usual suspects: Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller and the mainstream media.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments