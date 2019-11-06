Pakatan detects 20 fake Facebook accounts
Published on 6 Nov 2019 6:59AM ·
PAKATAN Harapan has detected more than 20 fake Facebook accounts undermining its candidate in the Tg Piai parliamentary by-election campaign.
Johor Amanah deputy chairman Zulkefly Ahmad said the fake Facebook accounts are to undermine PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, 66.
