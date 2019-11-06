China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 7:40AM · 0 Comments

China’s pork industry has been badly hit by an outbreak of African swine fever, forcing it to resume imports from Canada. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

CHINA has agreed to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday, signalling a breakthrough in their tense relations.

“Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments