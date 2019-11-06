China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 6 Nov 2019 7:40AM ·
CHINA has agreed to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday, signalling a breakthrough in their tense relations.
“Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume,” Trudeau said in a tweet.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments