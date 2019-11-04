We want Jho Low back to face courts, says Muhyiddin

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 4 Nov 2019 11:34PM · 2 Comments

Home Minister Muhyidddin Yassin says the police are pursuing Low Taek Jho and asks for patience while they do their job. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, November 4, 2019.

MALAYSIA will not give up its search for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, says Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for Jho Low, he said.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments

  • How about wanting Zakir Naik to face the Courts in India? Double standards much.

    Posted 3 months ago by Arul Inthirarajah

  • Get him back and give India back Zakir Naik.

    Posted 3 months ago by Sunita petrus