2 activist journalists stabbed to death in Indonesia

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 4 Nov 2019 9:10PM · 0 Comments

The bodies of Maraden Sianipar and Maratua Siregar have been found a day part near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu district, an eight-hour drive from the capital of North Sumatra province, Indonesia. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 4, 2019.

TWO Indonesian journalists mediating a land dispute between a palm oil company and residents have been found dead with multiple stab wounds near a plantation in Sumatra, police said. 

The body of Maraden Sianipar was found Wednesday in a ditch near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu district, an eight-hour drive from the capital of North Sumatra province. 

