Vietnam arrests 8 over UK truck deaths

Published on 4 Nov 2019

British Police forensics officers work on lorry found to be containing 39 dead bodies, at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23. – AFP pic, November 4, 2019.

VIETNAM has arrested eight more people in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck in Britain who are believed to be Vietnamese, police said today.

Eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated lorry in an industrial park in Essex, east of London last month, in a case that has shaken Britain and exposed the deadly risks of illegal migration from Vietnam into Europe. 

