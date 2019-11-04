Nearly RM10 billion for Sarawak budget
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 4 Nov 2019 11:43AM ·
IN line with Sarawak’s initiatives to transform rural areas, the RM9.891 billion development budget for 2020 will be used to stimulate economic progress, said chief minister Abang Johari Openg.
He said RM6.597 billion is for development expenditure and the remaining RM3.294 billion for operating expenditure.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments