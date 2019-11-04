Ringgit hits 3-month high

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 4 Nov 2019 9:51AM · 0 Comments

The ringgit is up against the US dollar, and has hit a three-month high. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 4, 2019.

THE ringgit rose to its highest in three months against the US dollar from improving undertone on the US-China trade talks and positive global risk sentiment after the US Federal Reserve rate cut.

The ringgit was up 0.46% to 4.1560/1590 versus the greenback from 4.1640/1670 recorded at last Friday’s close – its highest since August 2.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments