Ringgit hits 3-month high
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 4 Nov 2019 9:51AM ·
THE ringgit rose to its highest in three months against the US dollar from improving undertone on the US-China trade talks and positive global risk sentiment after the US Federal Reserve rate cut.
The ringgit was up 0.46% to 4.1560/1590 versus the greenback from 4.1640/1670 recorded at last Friday’s close – its highest since August 2.
