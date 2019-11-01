Japan retailers to charge for plastic bags from 2020
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 1 Nov 2019 10:40PM ·
JAPANESE retailers including supermarkets and convenience stores will be required to charge for plastic bags from next summer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, a government panel agreed today.
The move brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure, but it will only come into effect in July 2020.
