Cradle Fund CEO murder trial delayed as defence lawyer also arguing 1MDB case  

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 2 Sep 2019 8:00PM · 1 Comments

Murder accused Samirah Muzaffar, 44, is represented by Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is also lead defence counsel for Najib Razak in his criminal trials. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 2, 2019

THE Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle Fund) chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan murder trial, which was set for hearing tomorrow, has been postponed to a date yet to be fixed.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Mawarni Halim said the defence earlier applied to the Shah Alam High Court for the postponement as the lawyers are also involved in former prime minister Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

  • Looks like the country is lacking crooked or crooked-thinking lawyers..

    Posted 6 months ago by Kampung Boy