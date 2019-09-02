S. Korea lawmaker scolds economist for not having children

A SOUTH Korean lawmaker provoked outrage today when he berated a female economics professor nominated as the country’s antitrust chief for not “fulfilling her duty to the nation” by having a child.
Despite its economic advances, South Korean society remains highly patriarchal and is facing a demographic crisis with women increasingly reluctant to have babies for reasons ranging from the expense of child-rearing to career setbacks.
