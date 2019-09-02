S. Korea lawmaker scolds economist for not having children

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 2 Sep 2019

Jeong Kab-yoon scolded Joh Sung-wook, an unmarried academic in her mid-50s, for not having children during her hearing to head the Fair Trade Commission. – EPA pic, September 2, 2019.

A SOUTH Korean lawmaker provoked outrage today when he berated a female economics professor nominated as the country’s antitrust chief for not “fulfilling her duty to the nation” by having a child.

Despite its economic advances, South Korean society remains highly patriarchal and is facing a demographic crisis with women increasingly reluctant to have babies for reasons ranging from the expense of child-rearing to career setbacks.

