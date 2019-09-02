Agong visits Tawau fire victims

A picture posted on Istana Negara's Instagram showing Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visiting the scene of the fire in Kg Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat today. – Instagram pic, September 2, 2019.

YANG di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited victims of the recent Kg Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat fire.

He said he learnt of the fire when he was in Jakarta, Indonesia, recently for a state visit.

