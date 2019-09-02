High tide under control

THE high-tide phenomenon which hit coastal areas of Selangor is under control today with no cases of overflowing seawater.
A Bernama check at the Telok Gong jetty in Port Klang at am showed that the sea was relatively calm and the weather bright.
THE high-tide phenomenon which hit coastal areas of Selangor is under control today with no cases of overflowing seawater.
A Bernama check at the Telok Gong jetty in Port Klang at am showed that the sea was relatively calm and the weather bright.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments