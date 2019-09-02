High tide under control

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 2 Sep 2019 1:25PM · 0 Comments

The coastal areas of Selangor are on alert for the high-tide phenomenon this month and the next. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 2, 2019.

THE high-tide phenomenon which hit coastal areas of Selangor is under control today with no cases of overflowing seawater.

A Bernama check at the Telok Gong jetty in Port Klang at  am showed that the sea was relatively calm and the weather bright.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments