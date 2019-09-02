Pope Francis to visit Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius
Updated 6 months ago ·
Published on 2 Sep 2019 3:00PM ·
POPE Francis flies out on Wednesday for a week-long tour visiting three Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster.
The pope will visit Mozambique and Madagascar, as well as Mauritius, countries visited by pope John Paul II in 1988 and 1999.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments