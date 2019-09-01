Dr Mahathir visits Cambodia from tomorrow to Wednesday
1 Sep 2019
PRIME Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will witness the signing of a double taxation avoidance (DTA) agreement with Cambodia, during his official three-day visit to the country from tomorrow to Wednesday.
Malaysian ambassador to Cambodia Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim said the agreement was also hoped to boost investment and trade between the two countries.
