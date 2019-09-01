Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII invasion

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 1 Sep 2019 3:00PM · 0 Comments

In this file photo taken on September 06, 1939, Germans tanks cross a river into Polish territory. Nazi forces invade Poland from the west on September 1, 1939. – AFP pic, September 1, 2019.

GERMAN President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today asked Poland’s forgiveness for history’s bloodiest conflict during a ceremony in the Polish city of Wielun, where the first World War II bombs fell 80 years ago.

“I bow my head before the victims of the attack on Wielun. I bow my head before the Polish victims of Germany’s tyranny. And I ask forgiveness,” Steinmeier said in both German and Polish.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments