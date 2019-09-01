Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII invasion

GERMAN President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today asked Poland’s forgiveness for history’s bloodiest conflict during a ceremony in the Polish city of Wielun, where the first World War II bombs fell 80 years ago.
“I bow my head before the victims of the attack on Wielun. I bow my head before the Polish victims of Germany’s tyranny. And I ask forgiveness,” Steinmeier said in both German and Polish.
