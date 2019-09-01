Water level at Machap dam critical

THE water level of the Machap dam that supplies water to the Simpang Renggam water treatment plant in Johor is at a critical stage, said state International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

He said the current reading was 14.45m, a drop from the 14.63m recorded on August 24, which means that the reading was below the critical level of 14.84m.