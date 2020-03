AN elderly couple believed to have perished in a blaze that razed 32 buildings in Sg Lembing, Kuantan, this morning was preparing for their youngest son’s wedding scheduled to be held next week.

Firemen found the charred body of Chow Kim Mui, 70, in the wooden shophouse where she and her husband lived and ran a restaurant business. Firemen are still looking for the body of her husband Ho Yok Fun, 74, with the help of the K9 unit.