Ratify UN refugee convention, Suhakam tells Putrajaya

THE Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) wants Putrajaya to ratify the United Nations convention on refugees, following the deportation of a family of asylum seekers from Turkey.

In a statement, Suhakam repeated its earlier call for the government to ratify the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention – also called the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees – to articulate minimum standards and regulations related to the status, treatment and determination of refugees so that they can live and work in Malaysia without persecution.