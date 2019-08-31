Ratify UN refugee convention, Suhakam tells Putrajaya

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia says it hopes Putrajaya will commit to the principle of non-refoulement as provided by Article 33(1) of the UN Refugee Convention. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, August 31, 2019.

THE Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) wants Putrajaya to ratify the United Nations convention on refugees, following the deportation of a family of asylum seekers from Turkey.

In a statement, Suhakam repeated its earlier call for the government to ratify the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention – also called the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees – to articulate minimum standards and regulations related to the status, treatment and determination of refugees so that they can live and work in Malaysia without persecution.

