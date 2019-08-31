Workers’ quarters, shophouses, library razed in Kuantan fire

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 31 Aug 2019 10:46AM · 0 Comments

THIRTY-ONE premises in Sg Lembing, Kuantan, were destroyed in a fire that broke out about 1.20am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohamad said 11 single-storey workers’ quarters, 19 double-storey shophouses and a library were razed.

