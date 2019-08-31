MACC officer leads crowd in Rukun Negara recitation, chants of ‘Merdeka’

LOOKING smart in his dark blue uniform, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief senior assistant commissioner Zuhairie Abu Bakar today led thousands of Malaysians at Putrajaya Square in the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge for the 2019 National Day celebration.

With a powerful voice, Zuhairie then shouted “Merdeka” seven times, followed by the crowd, harkening back to nostalgic memories of Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj’s proclamation of “Merdeka” on August 31, 1957, at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.