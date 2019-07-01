Defacement of Adib mural senseless, says Fire and Rescue chief

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Fire and Rescue Department Mohammad Hamdan Wahid has condemned the senseless defacement of a mural of dead fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Shah Alam.

Commenting on the incident which has been widely shared on social media, Hamdan said as citizens of a developing nation, Malaysians should act rationally.