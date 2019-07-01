Defacement of Adib mural senseless, says Fire and Rescue chief

Updated 9 months ago · Published on 1 Jul 2019 8:18AM · 2 Comments

Vandals have defaced the mural of dead fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Shah Alam. – Facebook pic, July 1, 2019.

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Fire and Rescue Department Mohammad Hamdan Wahid has condemned the senseless defacement of a mural of dead fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Shah Alam.

Commenting on the incident which has been widely shared on social media, Hamdan said as citizens of a developing nation, Malaysians should act rationally.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments

  • Definitely it will not be anyone except those on selfish political purposes to create chaos and mayhem. Look and investigate on those who are daily crying out that Adib has not received justice.!!!!

    Posted 9 months ago by Lee Lee

  • Something fishy is going on..

    Posted 9 months ago by Elyse Gim