Delhi pledges free public transport for women
Published on 3 Jun 2019 10:00PM ·
ALMOST a million women will enjoy free public transport as part of an attempt to make the Indian capital safer, said the New Delhi government today.
The city has been notorious for its lack of women’s safety since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a female student on a Delhi bus that sparked major protests.
