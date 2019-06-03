Aidilfitri falls on Wednesday

Updated 9 months ago · Published on 3 Jun 2019 8:33PM · 0 Comments

Muslims preparing for the moon sighting for this year's Aidilfitri earlier today. Aidilfitri will be celebrated nationwide on Wednesday. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, June 3, 2019.

MUSLIMS in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri on Wednesday, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

“Heeding the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and with the consent of the Malay rulers, I hereby declare that Aidilfitri will fall on Wednesday, June 5, for all states in Malaysia.”

