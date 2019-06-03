Aidilfitri falls on Wednesday
MUSLIMS in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri on Wednesday, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.
“Heeding the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and with the consent of the Malay rulers, I hereby declare that Aidilfitri will fall on Wednesday, June 5, for all states in Malaysia.”
